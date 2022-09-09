Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.34-$3.34 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.00 billion-$134.00 billion.
Honda Motor Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:HMC opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $32.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on HMC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Honda Motor (HMC)
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.