Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.34-$3.34 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.00 billion-$134.00 billion.

Honda Motor Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HMC opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $32.15.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor

Honda Motor Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.