Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.55-$8.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.69 and a 200 day moving average of $189.79. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,372,000 after purchasing an additional 56,061 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 488,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 435,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,701,000 after purchasing an additional 82,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

