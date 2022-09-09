H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Insider Karen A. Orosco Sells 50,000 Shares

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,804. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 58.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,436,000 after buying an additional 4,690,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter worth about $47,428,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 10,732.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 921,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 912,967 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

