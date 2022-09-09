HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 11th. This is a positive change from HUB24’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.86.

In other news, insider Paul Rogan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$17.89 ($12.51) per share, with a total value of A$89,450.00 ($62,552.45). In other news, insider Paul Rogan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$17.89 ($12.51) per share, with a total value of A$89,450.00 ($62,552.45). Also, insider Anthony (Tony) McDonald bought 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$18.05 ($12.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,998.50 ($34,963.99).

HUB24 Limited, a financial services company, provides wealth management superannuation investment platforms, technology, and data solutions in Australia. It operates through Platform and Tech Solutions segments. The company develops and operates HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

