Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by RVB Capital Management LLC

RVB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties comprises 1.8% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 2.8 %

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Shares of HPP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 25,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,222. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.