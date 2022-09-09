Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Humana accounts for approximately 0.9% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $610,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 20,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $485.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,136. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $504.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $485.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.93. The company has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

