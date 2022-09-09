HUNT (HUNT) Price Reaches $0.41

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001950 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $45.78 million and $5.74 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004142 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,213.60 or 0.99725461 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036422 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

