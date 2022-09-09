HUSD (HUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $160.25 Million

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $160.25 million and $824,788.00 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HUSD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004764 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00037035 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004236 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,946.04 or 0.99791314 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002436 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00038076 BTC.
HUSD Profile
HUSD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 160,663,906 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com.
HUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
