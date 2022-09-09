HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.03

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 25636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.12.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $707.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. HUYA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,709,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,506,000 after buying an additional 101,658 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HUYA by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,125,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after buying an additional 2,751,809 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,066,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 938,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HUYA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after buying an additional 70,296 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HUYA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the period. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUYA

(Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.