Hxro Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Hxro has a market cap of $80.64 million and $26,979.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hxro has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00037418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,220.19 or 0.99616187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00038665 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 coins. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hxro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

