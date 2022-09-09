ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

ICUI stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.37. 4,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,489. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $154.73 and a 1-year high of $259.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 401.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ICU Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,248,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 45.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

