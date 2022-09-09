Idavoll Network Hits Market Cap of $8.88 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.68 or 0.00633108 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00866155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017023 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022090 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN.

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.