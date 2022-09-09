Idavoll Network Hits Market Cap of $8.88 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.68 or 0.00633108 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00866155 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017023 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022090 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.
Idavoll Network Coin Profile
Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN.
Buying and Selling Idavoll Network
