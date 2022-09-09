IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,859. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $692.32. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.