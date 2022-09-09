IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.21

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.21 and traded as low as $19.41. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 562 shares traded.

IF Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.57.

IF Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from IF Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. IF Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Institutional Trading of IF Bancorp

About IF Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in IF Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Rating ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 1.03% of IF Bancorp worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

