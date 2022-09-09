IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.21

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.21 and traded as low as $19.41. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 562 shares traded.
IF Bancorp Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.57.
IF Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from IF Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. IF Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.
Institutional Trading of IF Bancorp
About IF Bancorp
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IF Bancorp (IROQ)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.