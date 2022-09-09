IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Bruce Keyt Sells 5,000 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Bruce Keyt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Bruce Keyt sold 10,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $197,800.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $198,534.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Bruce Keyt sold 6,300 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $130,473.00.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGMS traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,887. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $76.20. The stock has a market cap of $913.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

