Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.71 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Illumina to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illumina to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.27.

ILMN stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.31. 1,447,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,860. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Illumina has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $469.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3,454.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Illumina by 28.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth $343,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Illumina by 20.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

