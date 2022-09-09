ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of CVE:IPA traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.68. 2,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of C$165.91 million and a PE ratio of -7.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.16. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a twelve month low of C$4.52 and a twelve month high of C$9.21.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

