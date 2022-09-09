ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of CVE:IPA traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.68. 2,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of C$165.91 million and a PE ratio of -7.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.16. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a twelve month low of C$4.52 and a twelve month high of C$9.21.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile
