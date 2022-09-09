Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes Sells 5,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $393,350.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $351,550.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NARI traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.14. 27,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,177. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

