INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Shares Purchased by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 1,710.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,223,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,879,806 shares during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust makes up 2.0% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on INDT. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Jon W. Clark acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.48 per share, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDT opened at $60.29 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $614.36 million, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.26.

INDUS Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

