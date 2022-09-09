Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 19,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 48,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.