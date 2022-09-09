Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19. Approximately 13,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 730,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Innoviva Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $920.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva
Innoviva Company Profile
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
