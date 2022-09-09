Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19. Approximately 13,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 730,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $920.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva

Innoviva Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 516.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,101,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 922,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,308,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 669,799 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 3,103.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 476,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 461,502 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 458,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,267,000 after purchasing an additional 445,546 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.