Insider Buying: Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Buys £41,164 in Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) insider Robert Stan bought 25,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £41,164 ($49,739.00).

Anglo Pacific Group Stock Performance

LON:APF opened at GBX 168.80 ($2.04) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.67 ($2.33). The stock has a market cap of £435.26 million and a PE ratio of 344.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.98.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Beaufort Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 390 ($4.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo Pacific Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 288 ($3.48).

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

