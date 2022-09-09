Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires 19,273,127 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Asana Stock Performance
Shares of ASAN stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.66. 9,684,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.82. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 183.36% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. Asana’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 580.0% during the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
