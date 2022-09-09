Insider Buying: Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Purchases £164.16 in Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) insider Robin Beer bought 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £164.16 ($198.36).

Robin Beer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

On Tuesday, July 5th, Robin Beer bought 33 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.16) per share, for a total transaction of £168.30 ($203.36).

Brewin Dolphin Price Performance

Shares of LON:BRW opened at GBX 513 ($6.20) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 3,017.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 511.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 469.85. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 250.50 ($3.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 527 ($6.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.