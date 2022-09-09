Insider Buying: CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Major Shareholder Buys 47,899 Shares of Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews bought 47,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Corp Loews bought 48,199 shares of CNA Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $1,906,752.44.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

CNA Financial stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.39. 1,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,017. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CNA Financial by 618.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

