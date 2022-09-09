Insider Buying: Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) Director Sheila A. Stamps purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,126.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE PBI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.96. 42,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,343. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.21.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

PBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 241.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

