Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Sells 25,151 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) COO Kurt Knight sold 25,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $109,909.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,454,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,358.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Kurt Knight sold 5,577 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $22,475.31.

American Well stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 35,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,902. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The company had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Well by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in American Well by 605.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

