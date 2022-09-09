Insider Selling: Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) VP Sells 4,262 Shares of Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.41. The company had a trading volume of 144,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,182. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $229.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.09.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

AZPN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.