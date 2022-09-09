Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells 1,042 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $21,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 190,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,115. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $28.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,979,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,104,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,378,000 after acquiring an additional 654,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

