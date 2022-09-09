Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Sells 2,449 Shares of Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,449 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $13,836.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,105 shares in the company, valued at $910,243.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Claudia Ibarra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Claudia Ibarra sold 133 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $722.19.

On Monday, June 13th, Claudia Ibarra sold 345 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $1,659.45.

DermTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. 3,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,689. The company has a market cap of $185.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.49. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DermTech

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DMTK. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $48.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in DermTech by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DermTech by 2,384.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 481,167 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DermTech by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 118,419 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DermTech by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 227,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139,677 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

