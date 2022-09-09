Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells 4,830 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,007,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $121,329.60.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $3,089,510.26.

Flywire Stock Up 4.1 %

FLYW stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 742,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,308,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after acquiring an additional 576,636 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 487.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,681,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 550,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

