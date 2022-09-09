Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 478 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $65,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Moderna Stock Performance
Shares of MRNA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,417,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,562. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $464.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.52.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
Featured Articles
