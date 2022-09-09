Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 478 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $65,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,417,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,562. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $464.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.52.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

