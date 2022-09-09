Insider Selling: The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Insider Sells 4,543 Shares of Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.95. 6,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,875. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.65. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.09 and a 12 month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 32.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after purchasing an additional 45,018 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

