INT (INT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

INT (INT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One INT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. INT has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $174,327.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, INT has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,051.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00063632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005614 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00079304 BTC.

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT’s official website is intchain.io. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

