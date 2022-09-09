Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $197.46

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$197.46 and last traded at C$196.45, with a volume of 218363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$194.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$214.21.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of C$34.89 billion and a PE ratio of 13.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$188.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$184.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The firm had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 13.0600006 EPS for the current year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,097,871.05. In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,097,871.05. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total value of C$66,986.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at C$1,710,261.04.

About Intact Financial

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.