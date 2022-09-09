Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

Intapp Stock Up 8.5 %

Intapp stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. Intapp has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $39.88.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Intapp

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

