Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.90.
INTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INTR opened at 3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.36. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of 2.10 and a 52-week high of 4.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inter & Co, Inc. (INTR)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.