Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.90.

INTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTR opened at 3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.36. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of 2.10 and a 52-week high of 4.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Inter & Co, Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

