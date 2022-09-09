International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.97. 46,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,198. The firm has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.