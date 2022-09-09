International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 180 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. HSBC set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 136 ($1.64) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 173.77 ($2.10).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

LON IAG opened at GBX 108.06 ($1.31) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a PE ratio of -2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 125.78. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 102.14 ($1.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 199.50 ($2.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

