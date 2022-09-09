Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.05

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $1.67. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 22,573 shares changing hands.
Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intesa Sanpaolo (IITSF)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.