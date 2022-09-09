Inverse Finance (INV) Price Tops $81.92 on Top Exchanges

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Inverse Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $81.92 or 0.00385083 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Inverse Finance has a market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $903,944.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00036758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,176.79 or 0.99539975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037069 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance (CRYPTO:INV) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. The official website for Inverse Finance is inverse.finance. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation.The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

