Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Shares Up 2.7%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 866 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.