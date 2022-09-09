Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 6.7% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,870,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.85. The stock had a trading volume of 105,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,544. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.34. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

