Investec Upgrades NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) to Buy

NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NCCGF opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. NCC Group has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

