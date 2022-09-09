Investors Purchase Large Volume of NortonLifeLock Put Options (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 35,193 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 627% compared to the typical volume of 4,839 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.04. 290,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,047. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.71.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

