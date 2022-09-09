IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) is Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,022 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises about 3.4% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $221.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.