iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,034,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 573,000 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $268,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Fund Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,560 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,417,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,104,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,843,000 after acquiring an additional 177,354 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,024,000 after buying an additional 721,920 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT opened at $108.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.05. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.42 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

