iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

