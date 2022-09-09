iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by VPR Management LLC

VPR Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 6.9% of VPR Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. VPR Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $34,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,918 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,222,000 after buying an additional 2,480,076 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,176,000 after buying an additional 2,300,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,660,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 213,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,571. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

