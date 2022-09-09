iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Position Cut by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $25,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,867,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 510,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,368,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,419,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,325,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 22,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWC opened at $114.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.90 and its 200-day moving average is $117.56. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.20 and a fifty-two week high of $158.05.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

